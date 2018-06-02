Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has solid CFL debut with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON, Ontario - The long-awaited return of Johnny Manziel is finally over.

The former first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winner at Texas A&M made his debut with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night in a 36-18 preseason loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Manziel completed 9-of-11 passes for 80 yards and ran two times for 10 yards. He committed zero turnovers in his first real live action since 2015 -- when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

He led 23 plays on five drives, but did not account for any points while on the field.

The 25-year-old looked like the Manziel of old, escaping pressure and making plays with his legs when necessary. He completed passes of 11 and 21 yards while scrambling.

Johnny Manziel looking like Texas A&M Manziel here in his CFL debut pic.twitter.com/V1T95a6MwU — The Ledge (@TheLedgeSports) June 2, 2018

Manziel also had a final drive of 62 yards, using more than seven minutes of clock and advancing the ball all the way to Toronto's 12-yard line. He was flagged for intentional grounding on the next play, losing 20 yards in the process and any chance of scoring.

The next chance to see Manziel in action is next Friday.

