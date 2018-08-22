Here's the Week 1 Michigan High School football schedule for 2018-2019 season

Here's a look at the Week 1 MHSAA football schedule for the 2018-2019 season.
(Note: the schedule below is for varsity games in 11-player divisions)
August 23, 2018
- Ada Forest Hills Eastern (null) vs Fruitport (null), 7:00 PM
- Addison (null) vs Dearborn Hts Star International (null), 7:00 PM
- Allendale (null) vs Hudsonville Unity Christian (null), 7:00 PM
- Ann Arbor Skyline (null) vs Warren Mott (null), 3:30 PM
- Armada (null) vs Clawson (null), 7:00 PM
- Athens (null) vs Bronson (null), 7:00 PM
- Battle Creek Lakeview (null) vs Niles (null), 7:00 PM
- Battle Creek Pennfield (null) vs Williamston (null), 7:00 PM
- Bay City John Glenn (null) vs Saginaw (null), 7:00 PM
- Bay City Western (null) vs Traverse City Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Benzie Central (null) vs Chesaning (null), 7:00 PM
- Birch Run (null) vs Caro (null), 7:00 PM
- Birmingham Groves (null) vs West Bloomfield (null), 7:00 PM
- Birmingham Seaholm (null) vs Troy Athens (null), 7:00 PM
- Blanchard Montabella (null) vs St Louis (null), 7:00 PM
- Bloomfield Hills (null) vs Utica (null), 7:00 PM
- Breckenridge (null) vs Beaverton (null), 7:00 PM
- Brighton (null) vs Belleville (null), 7:00 PM
- Burton Atherton (null) vs Brown City (null), 7:00 PM
- Burton Bendle (null) vs Perry (null), 7:00 PM
- Byron Center (null) vs Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (null), 7:00 PM
- Caledonia (null) vs Holt (null), 7:00 PM
- Capac (null) vs Durand (null), 7:00 PM
- Carleton Airport (null) vs Monroe (null), 7:00 PM
- Centreville (null) vs White Pigeon (null), 7:00 PM
- Clio (null) vs Flint Kearsley (null), 7:00 PM
- Coloma (null) vs Niles Brandywine (null), 7:00 PM
- Comstock Park (null) vs Grand Rapids Northview (null), 7:00 PM
- Coopersville (null) vs Holland Christian (null), 7:00 PM
- Dansville (null) vs Leslie (null), 7:00 PM
- Dearborn Heights Annapolis (null) vs Onsted (null), 7:00 PM
- Delton Kellogg (null) vs Parchment (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Catholic Central (null) vs Walled Lake Western (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Cody (null) vs Detroit East English (null), 4:00 PM
- Detroit Osborn (null) vs Southfield Christian (null), 4:00 PM
- DeWitt (null) vs Grand Rapids Christian (null), 7:00 PM
- Dowagiac (null) vs Vicksburg (null), 7:00 PM
- Dundee (null) vs Ann Arbor Huron (null), 7:00 PM
- East Lansing (null) vs St Johns (null), 7:00 PM
- Edwardsburg (null) vs Allegan (null), 7:00 PM
- Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (null) vs Hudson (null), 7:00 PM
- Fennville (null) vs Bridgman (null), 7:00 PM
- Fenton (null) vs Ortonville-Brandon (null), 7:00 PM
- Ferndale (null) vs Fraser (null), 7:00 PM
- Flint Hamady (null) vs Byron (null), 4:00 PM
- Flint Southwestern Classical Academy (null) vs Flint Beecher (null), 1:00 PM
- Flushing (null) vs Linden (null), 7:00 PM
- Frankenmuth (null) vs Bay City Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Garden City (null) vs Flat Rock (null), 7:00 PM
- Gibraltar Carlson (null) vs Brownstown Woodhaven (null), 7:00 PM
- Gladwin (null) vs Ogemaw Heights (null), 7:00 PM
- Goodrich (null) vs Flint Powers Catholic (null), 7:00 PM
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central (null) vs Muskegon Heights Academy (null), 7:00 PM
- Grandville Calvin Christian (null) vs Olivet (null), 7:00 PM
- Greenville (null) vs Grand Rapids South Christian (null), 7:00 PM
- Grosse Pointe South (null) vs Detroit Renaissance (null), 7:00 PM
- Hanover-Horton (null) vs Concord (null), 7:00 PM
- Harbor Springs (null) vs East Jordan (null), 7:00 PM
- Harper Woods (null) vs Dearborn Divine Child (null), 7:00 PM
- Hartford (null) vs Gobles (null), 7:00 PM
- Hartland (null) vs Dearborn (null), 7:00 PM
- Hazel Park (null) vs Detroit University Prep (null), 7:00 PM
- Holland West Ottawa (null) vs Stevensville Lakeshore (null), 7:00 PM
- Holly (null) vs Swartz Creek (null), 7:00 PM
- Hopkins (null) vs Ravenna (null), 7:00 PM
- Houghton Lake (null) vs Oscoda (null), 7:00 PM
- Hudsonville (null) vs Grand Ledge (null), 7:00 PM
- Jenison (null) vs Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Kalamazoo Central (null) vs Mattawan (null), 7:00 PM
- Kalamazoo Hackett (null) vs Berrien Springs (null), 7:00 PM
- Laingsburg (null) vs Belding (null), 7:00 PM
- Lake Fenton (null) vs Cadillac (null), 7:00 PM
- Lake Orion (null) vs Lapeer (null), 7:00 PM
- Lakeview (null) vs Howard City Tri-County (null), 7:00 PM
- Lincoln Alcona (null) vs Tawas (null), 7:00 PM
- Lincoln Park (null) vs Dearborn Edsel Ford (null), 7:00 PM
- Macomb L'Anse Creuse North (null) vs Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (null), 7:00 PM
- Madison Heights Bishop Foley (null) vs Detroit Public Safety Academy (null), 7:00 PM
- Maple City Glen Lake (null) vs New Lothrop (null), 7:00 PM
- Marcellus (null) vs Decatur (null), 7:00 PM
- Martin (null) vs Climax-Scotts (null), 7:00 PM
- Marysville (null) vs Richmond (null), 7:00 PM
- Mason (null) vs Okemos (null), 7:00 PM
- Mason County Central (null) vs Manistee (null), 7:00 PM
- McBain (null) vs Kingsley (null), 7:00 PM
- Memphis (null) vs Burton Bentley (null), 7:00 PM
- Mendon (null) vs Bloomingdale (null), 7:00 PM
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (null) vs Hastings (null), 7:00 PM
- Midland Dow (null) vs Grand Blanc (null), 7:00 PM
- Milford (null) vs Waterford Mott (null), 7:00 PM
- Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (null) vs Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (null), 7:00 PM
- Montrose (null) vs Cass City (null), 7:00 PM
- Morley Stanwood (null) vs Stanton Central Montcalm (null), 7:00 PM
- Mt Morris (null) vs Bath (null), 7:00 PM
- Muskegon Oakridge (null) vs Remus Chippewa Hills (null), 7:00 PM
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (null) vs Grand Haven (null), 7:00 PM
- New Haven (null) vs Almont (null), 7:00 PM
- North Branch (null) vs Otisville LakeVille Memorial (null), 7:00 PM
- Novi (null) vs Westland John Glenn (null), 7:00 PM
- Oak Park (null) vs Utica Eisenhower (null), 7:00 PM
- Otsego (null) vs Paw Paw (null), 7:00 PM
- Ovid-Elsie (null) vs Portland (null), 7:00 PM
- Plainwell (null) vs Three Rivers (null), 7:00 PM
- Port Huron (null) vs Flint Carman-Ainsworth (null), 7:00 PM
- Redford Union (null) vs Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (null), 7:00 PM
- Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (null) vs Utica Ford (null), 7:00 PM
- Roscommon (null) vs Grayling (null), 7:00 PM
- Roseville (null) vs Detroit Delta Prep (null), 7:00 PM
- Saginaw Heritage (null) vs Saginaw Arthur Hill (null), 7:00 PM
- Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (null) vs Mio (null), 7:00 PM
- Saginaw Swan Valley (null) vs Cedar Springs (null), 7:00 PM
- Salem (null) vs Wayne Memorial (null), 7:00 PM
- Saline (null) vs Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (null), 7:00 PM
- Sandusky (null) vs Imlay City (null), 7:00 PM
- Saugatuck (null) vs Comstock (null), 7:00 PM
- Schoolcraft (null) vs Buchanan (null), 7:00 PM
- Shepherd (null) vs Big Rapids (null), 7:00 PM
- South Lyon (null) vs Walled Lake Northern (null), 7:00 PM
- South Lyon East (null) vs Waterford Kettering (null), 7:00 PM
- Sparta (null) vs Lansing Everett (null), 7:00 PM
- Spring Lake (null) vs Muskegon Orchard View (null), 7:00 PM
- St Clair (null) vs Croswell-Lexington (null), 7:00 PM
- St Clair Shores Lake Shore (null) vs Port Huron Northern (null), 7:00 PM
- St Clair Shores Lakeview (null) vs Royal Oak (null), 7:00 PM
- St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (null) vs Saginaw Nouvel (null), 6:00 PM
- Standish-Sterling Central (null) vs Pinconning (null), 7:00 PM
- Sterling Heights (null) vs Marine City (null), 7:00 PM
- Sterling Heights Stevenson (null) vs Temperance Bedford (null), 7:00 PM
- Sturgis (null) vs South Haven (null), 7:00 PM
- Toledo Scott (OH) (null) vs Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (null), 4:00 PM
- Traverse City West (null) vs Midland (null), 7:00 PM
- Troy (null) vs Auburn Hills Avondale (null), 7:00 PM
- Vestaburg (null) vs Saranac (null), 7:00 PM
- Warren Lincoln (null) vs Warren Fitzgerald (null), 7:00 PM
- Warren Woods Tower (null) vs Warren Cousino (null), 7:00 PM
- Waterford Our Lady (null) vs Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (null), 7:00 PM
- Wayland Union (null) vs Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (null), 7:00 PM
- White Lake-Elcho (WI) (null) vs Tigerton (WI) (0-1), 7:00 PM
- Wyoming Godwin Heights (null) vs Hamilton (null), 7:00 PM
- Yale (null) vs Madison Heights Lamphere (null), 7:00 PM
- Ypsilanti Community (null) vs Jackson (null), 6:30 PM
August 24, 2018
- Adrian (null) vs Ypsilanti Lincoln (null), 7:00 PM
- Adrian Lenawee Christian (null) vs Britton Deerfield (null), 7:00 PM
- Adrian Madison (null) vs East Jackson (null), 7:00 PM
- Algoma (WI) (0-1) vs Manitowac Lutheran (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Algonac (null) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (null), 6:00 PM
- Allen Park (null) vs Trenton (null), 4:00 PM
- Allen Park Cabrini (null) vs Marine City Cardinal Mooney (null), 7:30 PM
- Alma (null) vs Ionia (null), 7:00 PM
- Almond-Bancroft (WI) (0-1) vs Rio (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Alpena (null) vs Escanaba (null), 7:00 PM
- Amherst (WI) (1-0) vs Fondulac St Mary's Springs (WI) (1-0), 7:00 PM
- Appleton West (WI) (null) vs Marshfield (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Appleton Xavier (WI) (null) vs Green Bay East (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (null) vs Clarkston Everest Collegiate (null), 7:00 PM
- Bark River-Harris (null) vs Gwinn (null), 7:00 PM
- Beal City (null) vs Clare (null), 7:00 PM
- Benton Harbor (null) vs Battle Creek Harper Creek (null), 7:00 PM
- Bessemer (null) vs Calumet (null), 7:00 PM
- Bridgeport (null) vs Milan (null), 7:00 PM
- Brussels Southern Door (WI) (0-1) vs Wausau East (WI) (0-1), 7:00 PM
- Canton (null) vs Livonia Churchill (null), 7:00 PM
- Carrollton (null) vs Saginaw Valley Lutheran (null), 7:00 PM
- Cassopolis (null) vs Bangor (null), 7:00 PM
- Cheboygan (null) vs Sault Ste Marie (null), 7:00 PM
- Chelsea (null) vs Dexter (null), 7:00 PM
- Chippewa Falls (WI) (null) vs Medford (WI) (0-1), 7:00 PM
- Clarkston (null) vs Grandville (null), 7:00 PM
- Clinton (null) vs Manchester (null), 7:00 PM
- Columbus Northland (OH) (null) vs Zeeland West (null), 7:00 PM
- Constantine (null) vs Quincy (null), 7:00 PM
- Corunna (null) vs Owosso (null), 7:00 PM
- Dearborn Heights Crestwood (null) vs Detroit Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Dearborn Heights Robichaud (null) vs Detroit Old Redford (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Community (null) vs Detroit Douglass (null), 4:00 PM
- Detroit Country Day (null) vs Detroit Mumford (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Denby (null) vs Ecorse (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Henry Ford (null) vs Southfield Bradford Academy (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Southeastern (null) vs Clinton Township Clintondale (null), 6:00 PM
- Detroit U-D Jesuit (null) vs Birmingham Brother Rice (null), 7:00 PM
- Detroit Western International (null) vs Hamtramck (null), 2:30 PM
- Eaton Rapids (null) vs Jackson Northwest (null), 7:00 PM
- Elk Rapids (null) vs Charlevoix (null), 7:00 PM
- Elkhart Central (IN) (1-0) vs Goshen (IN) (null), 7:00 PM
- Elnora North Daviess (IN) (1-0) vs Farmersburg North Central (IN) (null), 7:00 PM
- Essexville Garber (null) vs Boyne City (null), 7:00 PM
- Farmington (null) vs Berkley (null), 7:00 PM
- Farmington Hills Harrison (null) vs North Farmington (null), 7:00 PM
- Farwell (null) vs Coleman (null), 7:00 PM
- Fond du Lac (WI) (1-0) vs Schofield DC Everest (WI) (0-1), 7:00 PM
- Fowler (null) vs Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (null), 7:00 PM
- Fowlerville (null) vs Charlotte (null), 7:00 PM
- Frankfort (null) vs Newberry (null), 7:00 PM
- Fremont (null) vs Evart (null), 7:00 PM
- Fremont (IN) (0-1) vs Three Oaks River Valley (null), 7:00 PM
- Galesburg-Augusta (null) vs Union City (null), 7:00 PM
- Gary Calumet (IN) (null) vs Gary Roosevelt (IN) (1-0), 7:00 PM
- Gladstone (null) vs St Ignace (null), 7:00 PM
- Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (null) vs St Clair Shores South Lake (null), 6:00 PM
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (null) vs Grand Rapids Union (null), 6:00 PM
- Grant (null) vs Shelby (null), 7:00 PM
- Grosse Ile (null) vs Riverview Gabriel Richard (null), 7:00 PM
- Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (null) vs Detroit Communication Media Arts (null), 5:00 PM
- Harbor Beach (null) vs Bad Axe (null), 7:00 PM
- Harrison (null) vs Lake City (null), 7:00 PM
- Haslett (null) vs Coldwater (null), 7:00 PM
- Hemlock (null) vs Vassar (null), 7:30 PM
- Hillsdale (null) vs Jonesville (null), 7:00 PM
- Holland (null) vs Wyoming (null), 7:00 PM
- Holton (null) vs Hart (null), 7:00 PM
- Hortonville (WI) (null) vs Kaukauna (WI) (1-0), 7:00 PM
- Houghton (null) vs Ishpeming Westwood (null), 7:00 PM
- Iron River West Iron County (null) vs Munising (null), 7:00 PM
- Jackson Lumen Christi (null) vs Grand Rapids West Catholic (null), 7:00 PM
- Kent City (null) vs Newaygo (null), 7:00 PM
- Lafayette Central Catholic (IN) (null) vs Guerin Catholic (IN) (0-1), 7:30 PM
- Lake Odessa Lakewood (null) vs Chicago Little Village Lawndale (IL) (null), 4:00 PM
- L'Anse (null) vs Hancock (null), 7:00 PM
- Lansing Catholic (null) vs Lansing Waverly (null), 7:00 PM
- Lansing Eastern (null) vs Parma Western (null), 7:00 PM
- Lansing Sexton (null) vs Gaylord (null), 7:00 PM
- Leroy Pine River (null) vs Kalkaska (null), 7:00 PM
- Lomira (WI) (0-1) vs Campbellsport (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Ludington (null) vs Indian River Inland Lakes (null), 7:00 PM
- Luxemburg-Casco (WI) (null) vs Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Macomb Lutheran North (null) vs Livonia Clarenceville (null), 7:00 PM
- Mancelona (null) vs Gaylord St Mary (null), 7:00 PM
- Manistique (null) vs Ishpeming (null), 7:00 PM
- Manton (null) vs Johannesburg-Lewiston (null), 7:00 PM
- Marlette (null) vs Reese (null), 7:00 PM
- Marquette (null) vs Traverse City St Francis (null), 7:00 PM
- Marshall (null) vs Freeland (null), 7:00 PM
- Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (null) vs Detroit Pershing (null), 5:00 PM
- Menasha (WI) (1-0) vs Kingsford (null), 7:00 PM
- Mentor (OH) (null) vs Lakewood St Edward (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- Merrill (null) vs Fulton (null), 7:00 PM
- Michigan Center (null) vs Homer (null), 7:00 PM
- Minocqua Lakeland (WI) (1-0) vs Bloomer (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Mishawaka Penn (IN) (1-0) vs Merrillville (IN) (null), 7:00 PM
- Monroe Jefferson (null) vs Ida (null), 7:00 PM
- Mt Clemens (null) vs Detroit Leadership Academy (null), 7:00 PM
- Muskego (WI) (null) vs Hartland Arrowhead (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Muskegon (null) vs Warren DeLaSalle (null), 7:00 PM
- Napoleon (null) vs Brooklyn Columbia Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Neenah St. Mary Central (WI) (1-0) vs Appleton North (WI) (1-0), 7:00 PM
- Negaunee (null) vs Iron Mountain (null), 7:00 PM
- New Boston Huron (null) vs Redford Thurston (null), 7:00 PM
- North Muskegon (null) vs Hesperia (null), 7:00 PM
- Northville (null) vs Livonia Franklin (null), 7:00 PM
- Orchard Lake St Mary's (null) vs Macomb Dakota (null), 7:00 PM
- Oshkosh North (WI) (null) vs Appleton East (WI) (0-1), 7:00 PM
- Oxford (null) vs Romeo (null), 7:00 PM
- Petersburg-Summerfield (null) vs Erie-Mason (null), 7:00 PM
- Petoskey (null) vs Mt Pleasant (null), 7:00 PM
- Pewamo-Westphalia (null) vs Ithaca (null), 7:30 PM
- Pittsford (null) vs Morenci (null), 7:00 PM
- Plymouth (null) vs Livonia Stevenson (null), 3:30 PM
- Pontiac (null) vs Detroit Voyageur (null), 7:00 PM
- Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (null) vs Detroit Collegiate Prep (null), 7:30 PM
- Portage Northern (null) vs Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (null), 7:00 PM
- Potterville (null) vs Vermontville Maple Valley (null), 7:00 PM
- Reading (null) vs Sand Creek (null), 7:00 PM
- Reed City (null) vs Montague (null), 7:00 PM
- Richland Gull Lake (null) vs Portage Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Rockford (null) vs Loyola (IL) (null), 6:30 PM
- Rogers City (null) vs Whittemore-Prescott (null), 7:00 PM
- Romulus (null) vs Riverview (null), 7:00 PM
- Romulus Summit Academy North (null) vs Detroit University Prep Science & Math (null), 7:00 PM
- Sanford Meridian Early College (null) vs Midland Bullock Creek (null), 7:00 PM
- South Bend Adams (IN) (0-1) vs Lowell (null), 7:00 PM
- Southfield Arts & Technology (null) vs Davison (null), 7:00 PM
- Southgate Anderson (null) vs Melvindale (null), 7:00 PM
- St Charles (null) vs Carson City-Crystal (null), 7:00 PM
- St Joseph (null) vs Battle Creek Central (null), 7:00 PM
- Stockbridge (null) vs Grass Lake (null), 7:00 PM
- Stryker (OH) (null) vs Holgate (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- Sylvania Southview (OH) (null) vs Millington (null), 7:30 PM
- Taylor (null) vs Wyandotte Roosevelt (null), 7:00 PM
- Tecumseh (null) vs Pinckney (null), 7:00 PM
- Toledo Central Catholic (OH) (null) vs Columbus Bishop Hartley (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- Toledo Whitmer (OH) (null) vs Canton Glenoak (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- Unionville-Sebewaing (null) vs Ubly (null), 7:00 PM
- Urbana (IL) (null) vs Park Forest Rich East (IL) (null), 7:00 PM
- Vandercook Lake (null) vs Springport (null), 7:00 PM
- Warren Michigan Collegiate (null) vs Grosse Pointe North (null), 7:00 PM
- Watervliet (null) vs Lawton (null), 7:00 PM
- Waukesha Catholic Memorial (WI) (null) vs Waukesha North (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Wexford North Allegheny (PA) (null) vs Columbus COF Academy (Ohio) (null), 7:00 PM
- White Cloud (null) vs Wyoming Lee (null), 7:00 PM
- Whitehall (WI) (null) vs Arcadia (WI) (null), 7:00 PM
- Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (OH) (null) vs Toledo St Francis De Sales (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- Whitmore Lake (null) vs Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (null), 7:00 PM
- Wyoming Kelloggsville (null) vs Whitehall (null), 7:00 PM
August 25, 2018
- Detroit Loyola (null) vs Eastpointe (null), 12:01 AM
- Detroit Martin Luther King (null) vs East St Louis (IL) (null), 7:00 PM
- East Cleveland-Shaw (OH) (null) vs Shaker Heights (OH) (null), 7:00 PM
- East Kentwood (null) vs Muskegon Mona Shores (null), 4:00 PM
- Howell (null) vs Dearborn Fordson (null), 4:30 PM
- Lake Linden-Hubbell (null) vs Norway (null), 2:00 PM
- Lutheran Westland (1-0) vs Detroit Edison Public School Academy (null), 1:00 PM
- Madison Heights Madison (null) vs Center Line (null), 12:00 PM
- Marinette (WI) (0-1) vs Menominee (null), 1:00 PM
- Melrose Park Walther Lutheran (IL) (null) vs Christ the King (IL) (null), 1:00 PM
- River Rouge (null) vs Detroit Cass Tech (null), 3:00 PM
- Rochester (null) vs Rochester Adams (null), 1:00 PM
- White Lake Lakeland (null) vs Walled Lake Central (null), 1:00 PM
- Zeeland East (null) vs East Grand Rapids (null), 7:00 PM
August 29, 2018
- Detroit U-D Jesuit (null) vs Detroit Country Day (null), 7:00 PM
