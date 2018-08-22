Here's the Week 1 Michigan High School football schedule for 2018-2019 season

Here's a look at the Week 1 MHSAA football schedule for the 2018-2019 season.

(Note: the schedule below is for varsity games in 11-player divisions)

Latest Michigan high school sports news on 4Frenzy

August 23, 2018

August 24, 2018

August 25, 2018

August 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.