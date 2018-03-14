Fun facts about NCAA tournament basketball court installed at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Here are some fun facts about the NCAA basketball court installed this week at Little Caesars Arena for the first two rounds of games of the tournament.
Fun Floor Facts:
- Made in Amasa Michigan in the UP by Connor Sports. They became the official court of the NCAA in 2006
- They reuse the first and 2nd round floors. The one at LCA is 4-5 years old and is a “toddler” when it comes to floors.
- The NCAA comes up with a graphics package in the summer, then Connor sports creates the specs for each floor.
- The court is 94 feet by 48 including the runoff on the sides. The Final Four Court is bigger, more runoff, at 116/60.
- It takes a couple months to make the court, then 2 months to sand, seal, paint and the curing of it.
- The court is made up of 250 panels that weigh 188 pounds each. Crews go through a process that takes 3-4 hours to install it. In this case, the Little Caesars Arena conversion crew and the Connor Sports Lead Technician installed it after the Demi Lovato Concert Wednesday night.
- The base lines are adhesives. The logos are paint.
- Connor sports makes 12 new custom courts for the regionals and the final every year. The winning team usually takes a portion of it back to their school. Most of them take the center court logo.
Floor came from Amasa, MI. Made with Michigan hard maple. #michiganmade pic.twitter.com/220PexrhHT — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) March 14, 2018
The first and second round floors get repurposed every year. I’m told this one is about 4-5 years old. “A toddler when it comes to floors.” pic.twitter.com/bZQ4j6HMPa — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) March 14, 2018
