Fun facts about NCAA tournament basketball court installed at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Here are some fun facts about the NCAA basketball court installed this week at Little Caesars Arena for the first two rounds of games of the tournament.

Fun Floor Facts:

Made in Amasa Michigan in the UP by Connor Sports. They became the official court of the NCAA in 2006

They reuse the first and 2nd round floors. The one at LCA is 4-5 years old and is a “toddler” when it comes to floors.

The NCAA comes up with a graphics package in the summer, then Connor sports creates the specs for each floor.

The court is 94 feet by 48 including the runoff on the sides. The Final Four Court is bigger, more runoff, at 116/60.

It takes a couple months to make the court, then 2 months to sand, seal, paint and the curing of it.

The court is made up of 250 panels that weigh 188 pounds each. Crews go through a process that takes 3-4 hours to install it. In this case, the Little Caesars Arena conversion crew and the Connor Sports Lead Technician installed it after the Demi Lovato Concert Wednesday night.

The base lines are adhesives. The logos are paint.

Connor sports makes 12 new custom courts for the regionals and the final every year. The winning team usually takes a portion of it back to their school. Most of them take the center court logo.

