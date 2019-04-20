Game between Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers postponed due to rain

Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to rain.

Saturday’s scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the April 20 makeup beginning at 1:10 p.m. and the originally scheduled game starting at 7:10 p.m.

All paid tickets from Saturday’s game are valid for the first game of the split doubleheader on Aug. 6.

