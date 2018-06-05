Get to know Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall pick -- RHP Casey Mize

Casey Mize was selected with the No. 1 overall pick Monday night by the Detroit Tigers (AP)

DETROIT - After having the worst record in the MLB in 2017 -- thanks to Pablo Sandoval's walk-off home run for the San Francisco Giants on the final day of the regular season -- the Detroit Tigers had the first overall pick in Monday night's MLB Draft.

The Tigers didn't waste much time making their selection, as general manager Al Avila picked Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize.

Most analysts and media members thought Mize would come off the board at No. 1. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he is the definition of a power pitcher. His fastball reaches the mid-90s, but it's his off-speed stuff that has MLB scouts salivating. He mixes in a wicked splitter/split changeup and a good slider and cut fastball.

Detroit's top four prospects are also right-handed pitchers -- Franklin Perez (who was traded to the Tigers last summer in the Justin Verlander trade), Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Beau Burrows. It is not known where Mize will fall on the list of Detroit's top prospects, but he will more than likely be very high on the list.

"If you look at his overall numbers in college, particularly this year, they're really off the charts," Avila told Fox Sports Detroit Monday night during the Tigers' 4-2 win against the Yankees. "And his repertoire of pitches are excellent. They're all either plus or plus-plus pitches. He's got a good repertoire, and he has a good idea of how to pitch, and obviously the strikeout-to-walk ratio, it's off the charts. You put all that together and you have an advanced pitching prospect."

The Springville, Alabama native was 19-2 during his high school career at Springville High School.

After going 8-2 with a 2.04 ERA during his sophomore season at Auburn, Mize accepted an invitation to pitch for the 2017 USA Baseball Collegiate National team. He pitched 7 innings for the team, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA with 8 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed and no walks.

He went 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 109.2 innings pitched for the Auburn Tigers in his junior season in 2018. He threw three complete games and one shutout, which happened to be a no-hitter. He only walked 12 batters while striking out 151. He gave up just 10 home runs and 77 total hits.

Mize and the Auburn Tigers are still playing after they clinched a spot in the NCAA Super Regionals last weekend. He last pitched Saturday, striking out 11 and giving up one run in 7 innings in a 12-1 victory against Army.

"We felt that he was the best player in the draft this year, the one that would come in and give us the best impact, and we're very happy to have him," Avila said. "We feel he's advanced, and he's going to be a really great addition to the organization."

The Tigers can only hope he is advanced enough to help them rebuild the team sooner rather than later.

