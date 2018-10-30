Golden Tate wastes no time saying so long to Detroit

Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions is tackeld by Cre'von LeBlanc #22 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 27-24. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Golden Tate is headed for Philadelphia.

News broke Tuesday that the wide receiver has been traded by the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round draft pick, and Tate was ready to spread the news on social media.

"It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!" he tweeted.

That was followed by a famous Rocky Balboa GIF:

And so ends another chapter to the miserable Detroit Lions book. Tate, 30, has been with the Lions since 2014. Detroit acquired him when he was an unrestricted free agent. He's been one of their most reliable receivers, a bright spot on a team that's seen its ups and downs.

In 71 games with the Lions, Tate had 416 catches for more than 4,700 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He was in the final year of his contract with the Lions and was not expected to resign with the team after this season.

