Golf is back: 2 Oakland County courses to open on March 26

Two golf courses will open next week in Oakland County.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced Red Oaks Golf Course in Madison Heights and Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills will open Monday, March 26.

The county describes Glen Oaks as "the perfect meeting spot for players coming from different parts of southeast Michigan." Located near major freeways, the course features a walkable 18-hole par-70 course. Glen Oaks Golf Course is located at 30500 13 Mile Road. For more information, call 248-851-8356.

Red Oaks is a Jerry Matthews-designed 9-hole, par-31 executive course. Beginners can enjoy the gentle challenge of par-3 and par-4 holes. Red Oaks Golf course is located at 29600 John R Road. Call for tee times: 248-541-5030. The course also offers the sport of FootGolf.

For details on upcoming events and activities visit OaklandCountyParks.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.