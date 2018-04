Masters Tournament 2018 at Augusta National: Live updates, tee times, scoreboard (4/6/2018)

AUGUSTA, GA. - The 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National kicks off on Thursday, April 5. Follow the latest here.

Here's how to watch The Masters 2018:

ESPN has TV coverage from 3 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and on WatchESPN. CBS takes over on TV from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 7 p.m. (or the conclusion of play) Sunday.

Here are Thursday/Friday Tee Times at The Masters:

8:30 a.m./11:15 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

8:41 a.m./11:26 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

8:52 a.m./11:37 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale (a)

9:03 a.m./11:48 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

9:14 a.m./11:59 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:25 a.m./12:10 p.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis (a)

9:36 a.m./12:32 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

9:47 a.m./12:43 p.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

9:58 a.m./12:54 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

10:09 a.m./1:05 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:31 a.m./1:16 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 a.m./1:27 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m./1:38 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman (a)

11:04 a.m./1:49 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 a.m./2 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

11:26 a.m./8:30 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 a.m./8:41 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim (a)

11:48 a.m./8:52 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m./9:03 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 p.m./9:14 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Niemann (a)

12:32 p.m./9:25 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 p.m./9:36 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 p.m./9:47 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin (a)

1:05 p.m./9:58 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

1:16 p.m./10:09 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m./10:31 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:38 p.m./10:42 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m./10:53 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 p.m./11:04 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Follow LIVE Masters updates below:

McIlroy off to solid start at Masters, keeps Slam in sight

Rory McIlroy wanted to get off to a solid start at the Masters, his latest shot at a career Grand Slam.

Saving par on the final three holes in the opening round Thursday helped him keep it in sight.

McIlroy shot a 3-under 69, breaking 70 in the first round at Augusta National for the first time since 2011. He shot a 65 that year and looked like he would win a green jacket before a final-round meltdown.

McIlroy heads into the second round Friday three shots behind Jordan Spieth, who made five consecutive birdies on the back nine to build a two-stroke lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

“You look at it and not anyone is really getting away,” McIlroy said. “Jordan had a pretty strong finish there. But this is my best start in a few years. And, yeah, it’s such a hard golf course to play catch-up on. If you start to chase it around here, that’s when you start to make mistakes.

“But to be right up there and have the ability to stay patient because of the position I’m in, that’s a nice luxury I have over the next few days.”

He can thank a few timely shots down the stretch.

McIlroy sank an 8-footer for par at No. 16, holed a sweeping, downhill, 13-footer for par on the next green and then chipped to a couple feet to save another par on 18.

“It’s not always the birdies that stick out in your mind,” McIlroy said, calling those shots the highlights of his round. “Those three holes. Big for momentum. I don’t feel like I’m going out trying to get those two shots or whatever back (Friday) morning. I can just be relaxed going on to the first tee, not being too concerned about trying to get those birdies back. So, yeah, they were huge.”

The first time McIlroy had a chance for the Grand Slam at the Masters, he opened 71-71 and found himself 12 shots back because Spieth ran away with it.

“Obviously it was very benign for us coming in the last few holes,” McIlroy said. “I’m not surprised about (Spieth) at all. He loves this golf course. He plays well around here. He always has. And he’s going to be tough to beat this week.”

Masters hype unlike any other, mainly because of Tiger Woods

Blame it on a generation that thinks nothing was ever as great as what just happened.

Maybe it was a tough winter, and nothing melts frigid memories like the sight of azaleas, dogwoods and Rae’s Creek. It sure didn’t hurt that all the best players, as young as 23-year-old Jon Rahm and ancient as 47-year-old Phil Mickelson, are winning tournaments and hitting their stride.

The competition is so steep that four players have a chance to be No. 1 in the world.

“This is my 42nd Masters,” club chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday. “I have never been a part of this week where there’s been any more excitement.”

But the real reason for all the talk that this Masters might be the best ever still comes down to one guy: Tiger Woods.

In San Diego and Los Angeles, in Tampa and Orlando, fans flocked by the thousands when Woods returned to competition after a fourth back surgery and suddenly looked very much like a 14-time major champion capable of resuming his pursuit of the 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus.

He was back to producing Sunday-sounding roars at the Masters by making eagles on the back nine. And those were just practice rounds.

Woods had one word for all this buzz: whoa.

“I have four rounds to play,” he said. “So let’s just kind of slow down.”

No one knows hype like Woods, especially at Augusta National. A generation ago, he had a chance to become the first player to hold all four professional majors, and he heard all about it for more than seven months leading into the Masters. He beat two of his biggest rivals of 2001, Mickelson and David Duval.

“It’s the same thing,” Woods said. “I’ve got to go play and then let the chips fall where they may. And hopefully, I end up on top. But I’ve got a lot of work to do between then and now.”

Woods, who spent two days at Augusta National last week, has played nine-hole practice rounds for three days leading to the first round Thursday. Fred Couples has been at his side for all of them, and he didn’t see much different from 10 years ago.

“It was pretty awesome,” Couples said.

Never mind that it has been 13 years since Woods last won the Masters. Just imagine.

This is the first major Woods has played since 2015. He doesn’t know of anyone who has competed at the highest level since fusion surgery on the lumbar area of the back, much less anyone who could generate 129 mph of club speed with the driver. Just 10 months, the most famous photo of him came from a Florida jail after his arrest on a DUI charge stemming from the wrong combination of prescription drugs.

It was one of the lower moments in his life.

And now, Masters champion?

Really?

That’s four long days away, assuming he makes it that far — Woods has missed the cut in every major but the Masters — and there are plenty of obstacles along the way. Woods has been gone for so long that he says it’s been nearly three years since he putted on bent grass like that at Augusta National.

The bigger issue might be a dozen or more other contenders, all of whom earned their share of the hype.

That list includes Woods’ new practice-round partner — Mickelson — who is coming off another World Golf Championship title; Mickelson won the Mexico Championship to end the longest drought of his career.

The No. 1 player in the world has not won the Masters since 2002 — it was Woods, of course — a streak that Dustin Johnson would love to end. Johnson didn’t get the chance last year after he slipped down the stairs and wrenched his back on the eve of the Masters. Johnson began the year with an eight-shot victory at Kapalua. Rahm won two weeks later to move closer to No. 1 in the world. Jason Day won the week after that.

Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, won at Riviera. Justin Thomas won the Honda Classic with two clutch shots — a wedge and a 5-wood.

One of the two tournaments where Woods contended on the back nine was the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Rory McIlroy won with five birdies on his last six holes. A victory this week would put him in company with Woods by completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy knows what it’s like to have so much attention. His first crack at the career slam was in 2015. He was 12 shots behind after two rounds.

“I felt like there was a lot of hype coming off the two majors the summer before and world No. 1 and going for the slam the first time. I felt that anticipation and that hype, and I nearly built it up in my head a little bit too much,” he said.

Maybe it will help McIlroy, Day and so many others because of the attention on Woods. Or maybe it doesn’t matter.

Regardless of who’s playing, Augusta National rarely disappoints when it comes to excitement.

“I come here with one goal, and that is to win the tournament,” McIlroy said. “And I’m sure everyone that’s playing this tournament has the same goals and objectives. If I’m under the radar or not, it doesn’t matter. I just need to go out and play good golf.”

