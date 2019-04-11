Masters Tournament 2019: Live leaderboard, tee times for Thursday, April 11

AUGUSTA, GA. - The 2019 Masters Tournament kicks off Thursday, April 11. Track the live leaderboard and follow updates here.

Masters Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11: What to know

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

8:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

9:03 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

9:25 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

11:48 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

12:32 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:42 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

Track the live Masters leaderboard below:

