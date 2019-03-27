Oakland County Parks and Recreation golf courses open for season today

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Spring is here and with it is the opening of four of Oakland County Parks and Recreation's golf courses.

Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills, Lyon Oaks Golf Course in Wixom, Red Oaks Golf Course in Madison Heights and White Lake Oaks Golf Course in White Lake will open for the season Wednesday, March 27.

Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks and White Lake Oaks, as well as Springfield Oaks in Davisburg, are challenging 18-hole courses with scenic beauty. All four offer clubhouses with pro shops and grill rooms for pre-game or after-golf fare.

The 9-hole executive course at Red Oaks is also home to FootGolf, which combines the popularity of golf with soccer.

FootGolf is also offered at White Lake Golf Course.

The courses are located throughout Oakland County. Call for tee times.

Glen Oaks - 30500 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, 248-851-8356.

Lyon Oaks - 52221 Pontiac Trail in Wixom, 248-437-1488.

Red Oaks - 29600 John R Road in Madison Heights, 248-541-5030.

White Lake Oaks -991 Williams Lake Road in White Lake, 248-698-2700.

Springfield Oaks Golf Course is slated to open Monday, April 1. The course is located at 12450 Andersonville Road in Davisburg, 248-634-2261.

For details on upcoming events and activities, visit OaklandCountyParks.com.

What is FootGolf? Check it out:

