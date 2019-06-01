All Detroit Grand Prix events suspended due to severe weather conditions

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has determined severe weather, including lightning, is in the vicinity of the Grand Prix venue and Belle Isle.

All Grand Prix events have been suspended until the inclement weather passes through the area.

If you are under cover in a permanent structure or hospitality tent, please remain in the shelter until the storm clears.

All other guests, please begin to exit the venue and Belle Isle by moving to the shuttle transportation loading area in a calm and orderly fashion and take the shuttle system back to your car on the mainland.

Once activities have resumed, you will be permitted to re-enter with your ticket stub from today and return.

Check back with Local 4 for the latest weather updates.

