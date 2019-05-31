Check out the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle for free Friday

DETROIT - If you want to take in the sights and sounds of the Detroit Grand Prix for free, your opportunity is Friday.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and practices and events run all day.

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes of the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix

Fresh of his Indy 500 win, Simon Pagenaud is ready to race.

“Do I look tired?” he joked. “I’m ready.”

Drivers gathered on Belle Isle on Thursday to kick off the weekend. Last year’s winner, Raphael Matos, is ready to do it again.

“I was fortunate enough to win this race last year,” Matos said. “It is a very gnarly place, very difficult track. It’s going to be one of those weekends where everything has to be perfect to get a good result.”

If you’re new to racing, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how gracious the drivers are with their time for fans. You can expect to see them out and about all weekend.

“Detroit is special for us. Because we run Chevy engines it is is a home race for a lot of us. There is a lot of pressure to do well,” driver Will Power said.

See the schedule of events here and see full coverage of the Grand Prix here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.