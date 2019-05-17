Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to provide Belle Isle day passes for park access May 31-June 2

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place at Belle Isle Park May 31-June 2.

DETROIT - The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place at Belle Isle Park May 31-June 2. New this year, race organizers are offering a limited number of complimentary day passes for visitors who want to access the east part of the island – where Grand Prix events are not taking place – during the race weekend.

These one-day passes will be valid on the island May 31, June 1 and June 2, and will give visitors access to regular park activities such as fishing (with a valid license), swimming, picnicking, walking and more. The golf course and zoo will not be open during race weekend.

There are 150 passes available for giveaway each day, now through May 30, on a first-come, first-served basis during designated hours. That daily limit on passes was chosen based on estimated available parking.

• Passes may only be picked up ahead of time at the new Belle Isle Park headquarters at 99 Pleasure Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of the day May 30.

• These passes are valid for one of the three days; each guest is limited to one pass.

• The pass must be displayed on the car dashboard to gain entry to the park May 31-June 2. (During these three days, a Recreation Passport alone will not permit park access.)

• The pass will not be valid for Grand Prix parking areas; a map showing designated public parking locations on the island's east end is provided below. Parking will not be allowed around The Strand drive by the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.



