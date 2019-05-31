Chief engineer says costly pit stop at Indy 500 helped prepare team for Detroit Grand Prix

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - The Detroit Grand Prix is the first race after the Indianapolis 500. If you didn’t see last week’s race, it was action-packed and filled with drama.

Frenchman Simon Pagenaud, of Team Penske, took the checkered flag. Nipping at his heels was Alexander Rossi, of the Andretti race team.

They fought tooth and nail for the lead, and Pagenaud won by about a third of a second.

A disastrous pit stop for Rossi contributed to the Team Penske win. So what happened, and how does he prevent that from happening this week?

We went looking for answers, and Andretti Team chief engineer and mechanic Rob Edwards was happy to fill us in.

He told Local 4 he is taking the lessons learned last week and putting them to good use in this week’s race.

You can watch the full story in the video posted above.

