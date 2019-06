DETROIT - Events at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle have resumed after a severe weather delay on Saturday afternoon.

Events at the Grand Prix were suspended indefinitly earlier this afternoon after severe storms with strong lightning moved through the area.

Organizers advised race fans to seek shelter until storms moved out of the area.

The island has reopened to fans as of 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.

