Grand Prix Pads: Felix Rosenqvist

Rookie Felix Rosenqvist said he usually doesn’t have a motor coach during races, but the month of May in Indianapolis is different.

Usually, he says, he and his girlfriend stay in Airbnb’s on the road. So the day Rosenqvist showed us around his crib, he was psyched to do so! He tells us this motor coach had a famous owner. Who might you ask? None other than Willie Nelson! Rosenqvist is only 27 and hails from Sweden, but he said he does know who Nelson is.

The interior of the motor coach is humble. It does not bump out, so the width is the size of a regular motor coach. There are couches to relax. There is a small kitchen area, but he says, he doesn’t use much in there except the refrigerator for drinks. There are bunk beds on either side of the bus. Then, at the end is the master bedroom. There was plenty of room back there to relax, and Rosenqvist said he plans to utilize it often during downtime.

Rosenqvist is in his first season on the NTT IndyCar series. He is from Malmo, Sweden, but now lives in Indianapolis.

