Grand Prix Pads: Max Chilton

When you spend the month of May in Indianapolis, you need a place to hang your hat.

For Max Chilton and his wife, Chloe, that place is the former motor coach of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Max recently showed us around his “home away from home.” First off, he said he doesn’t usually spend time in the Earnhardt Junior coach, this one is a rental.

His “regular ride” is in the shop after a minor accident. Chilton says that’s why you see the flames on the side of the bus. That might be the Nascar champion’s style, but it’s not exactly his.

Inside, the coach is spacious. The living room bumps out, with two huge couches, so there is plenty of room to relax. In the small kitchenette, Chilton did have food! He said he and his wife don’t like to go out all the time, and enjoy cooking. They do it often. The bedroom didn’t have any windows, so he says it’s perfect for sleeping. The bathroom had heated floors. How amazing is that! Chilton and his wife live in Reigate, England.

So when they are on this side of the pond, they enjoy their cozy motor coach and spend a lot of time in it. Chilton drives for Carlin in the No. 59 car.

It’s his 4th season driving in the NTT IndyCar Series.

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/GrandPrix.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.