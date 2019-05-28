Grand Prix Pads: Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon was busy practicing for the Indy 500, so his lovely wife, Emma, gave us the tour of their motor coach.

Before we walked in, she explained that this coach is given to them by Dixon’s sponsors, and they feel very grateful to have it. Walking up the stairs and into the coach felt like a luxury hotel. It was certainly befitting of the guy in the series with the most wins of any active NTT IndyCar Series driver. Dixon has 44, by the way. The leather couches were L-shaped, the driver and passenger seats turned 180 degrees to create a really nice sitting area. The kitchen was bigger than most New York City apartment kitchens. It had a full-size refrigerator. There was a stove and a microwave and an espresso machine.

Emma confessed, she doesn’t really cook in there, but you certainly could and have all the amenities you would need. The bedroom was quiet despite being yards away from active track practice. Emma says the bus has some kind of noise-canceling feature. That’s nice considering the neighborhood! The bathroom was the most impressive. I’m pretty sure the floors were marble. The shower was full-size and the vanity was big enough for brushing teeth or applying makeup.

Scott Dixon is from New Zealand, but he, Emma and their daughters, Poppy and Tilly, live in Indianapolis. So she tells us this coach is used, at least during the month of May, as a place for the family to hang out and chill while Dad is racing. Also, Dad uses it to block outside distractions, so he usually stays there the night before the race.

Emma believes it has contributed to Dixon’s successes on the track.

