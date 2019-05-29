Jamie Edmonds rides in Grand Prix Slow Roll

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - Local 4's Jamie Edmonds rode in this year's Slow Roll ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

Nearly 3,000 riders took a lap around the Raceway on Belle Isle track. The Slow Roll begins in Cadillac Square, continues on Larned Street, East Grand Bouelvard and the bridge to Belle Isle and concludes with a lap around the track.

NTT IndyCar Series drivers Santion Ferrucci and Felix Rosenqvist will wave the green and checkered flags.

The Slow Roll began at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

