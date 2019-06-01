Newgarden wins 1st of 2 Detroit Grand Prix races

Josef Newgarden has won the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races, outlasting the competition Saturday on a rain-slicked road course.

The Team Penske driver finished nearly a second in front of Alexander Rossi, who also was the runner-up at the Indianapolis 500, and Takuma Sato. Newgarden, who opened the year with a victory at St. Petersburg, joins Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud as the series’ two-time winners this season. Newgarden has won 12 IndyCar races since 2015.

Pagenaud finished sixth after starting 13th in the 22-car field on Belle Isle.

The 70-lap race became a 75-minute timed event after thunderstorms delayed the start by more than an hour. There were five yellow periods due at least in part to conditions, leading to 14 laps under caution and 29 under green.

