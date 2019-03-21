Winner of Detroit Grand Prix poster competition announced

DETROIT - The official commemorative poster of the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear was chosen from five designs created by students at Detroit's College for Creative Studies.

Allie Fedak's entry was chosen as the winning poster design. Fedak is a junior at CCS and is from Canton.

“I wanted to create the most ideal celebration of the Grand Prix possible, with the car crossing the finish line and also in the Winner’s Circle, with everyone holding up their trophies triumphantly, with the historic Scott Fountain restored and shooting out water and looking absolutely beautiful," Fedak said.

CCS student Rose Valerius finished second in the competition, while the design created by Haley Smith was selected as the third-place entry.

The design will be featured during the upcoming 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear from May 31 through June 2 on Belle Isle.

This competition was the seventh year that the Grand Prix worked with CCS and its students to create the official poster. This was the second year a fan vote was factored into the selection process.

“The beauty of what these students at CCS create every year in this competition is amazing,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We had five great designs we saw today and it was hard to choose one of them, but Allie is our winner, and she is going to be a great ambassador with her excitement and enthusiasm. She brings that with her poster design, as well, which is all about celebration and the spirit of the Grand Prix.”

The finished poster design will be officially unveiled April 30 during the annual Grand Prix media lunch.

