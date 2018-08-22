Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team eliminated from Little League World Series

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - The Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team was eliminated Wednesday from the Little League World Series with a loss to the Southeast team.

Residents in Grosse Pointe Woods gathered to cheer on the team, and even though the final score wasn't what they had hoped for, they were excited for their little leaguers.

There was plenty for fans to cheer about during the team's run in the Little League World Series, and the community is proud of the players.

"Their sportsmanship out there, the way they play the game -- I just am amazed at that young of an age," resident Karen Sahadi said. "They're really representing our city."

In the 20 games it took to advance to the Little League World Series, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores played in many close games, including multiple trips to extra innings.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores has made three trips to the Little League World Series in the past five years. This year's run ended Wednesday in an elimination game.

"They'll be devastated possibly, but they'll hold up and they'll be back next year," resident Brian Brumme said.

"They have had such a ride of their lives," resident Nicole Brumme said. "They've made it the furthest Grosse Pointe has ever made it."

