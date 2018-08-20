Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team rallies to stay alive in Little League World Series

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - The Little League team from Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores is doing Southeast Michigan proud at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

It looked bleak for the team Monday in an elimination game against Iowa. But down 4-0, the comeback kids representing the Great Lakes region struck again.

Children in Grosse Pointe watched with bated breath as their friends played on the national stage.

A 10U team in Grosse Pointe has been gathering for every game to watch the veteran 12-year-olds play.

"Every single game," Brendan Beland said. "We go to someone's house and have snacks. It's a lot of fun."

The children are at the forefront while the parents are in the background enjoying the run.

"They love it so much," Grosse Pointe baseball parent Erin Collins said. "They love that they know them. They know what team they played on in the regular season, and they love cheering for them."

Monday's game was a must-win, and it wasn't going well. But the fans said, whatever happens, the Great Lakes team is a winner.

"They should be proud," Charlie Bronk said.

But the run didn't end Monday, as the Great Lakes team rallied and beat Iowa on a walk-off. It was the second walk-off of the tournament and the second win.

The team will play the winner of the Southwest and Southeast regions in its next game. First pitch will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It's another elimination game.

