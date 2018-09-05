Guide to USPBL's Championship Weekend at Jimmy John's Field in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - Championship Weekend for the United Shore Professional Baseball League is Sept. 7-9 at Jimmy Johns Field. Here's what you need to know:

What is Championship Weekend?

Championship Weekend caps off the USPBL season with playoffs starting Friday night and concluding with a championship game on Sunday. Here's the game schedule:

Friday, Sept. 7: No. 4 seed Westside Woolly Mammoths (21-27) vs No. 3 seek Utica Unicorns (24-24), 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Promotions: Fireworks Spectacular powered by XFINITY, team poster signings, kids run the bases, Founders Fridays with $1 off BUY TICKETS

Saturday, Sept. 8: Winner of Mammoths/Unicorns vs No. 2 see Eastside Diamond Hoppers (24-23), 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Promotions: 99.5 WYCD Country Music Night with the Todd Michael Band, Pub Crawl, kids run the bases BUY TICKETS

Sunday, Sept. 9: Winner of semifinals game vs. No. 1 seed Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers (26-21), 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at noon) Promotions: Scott's Rally Towel Giveaway, kids run the bases BUY TICKETS

Games are sponsored by OUR Credit Union.

Tickets

Ticket prices range from $35 for the Front Row Club to $6 for lawn seats. Children ages 3 and under are free. Buy tickets here.

Here's how to get to Jimmy Johns Field.

History of USPBL

