Gustav Nyquist faces Red Wings for first time since trade to Sharks

Gustav Nyquist of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center on March 01, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The last time the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks faced each other, Gustav Nyquist was wearing red and white.

That was Feb. 24, the day before the NHL Trade Deadline. Nyquist was dealt to San Jose just hours after the game. The teams will meet for a second and final meeting this season on Monday night in San Jose, where Nyquist will be wearing teal.

In 481 career games with Detroit, Nyquist had 125 goals and 170 assists.

GAME TIME: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. TV: FSD

Since the trade, the the 29-year-old winger has notched 3 goals and 3 assists in 12 games as a Shark. He's playing on the top line with Logan Couture and Timo Meier. He's also on the first power play unit.

Nyquist went from a team scraping the bottom of the standings to an organization hungry for a trip back to the Stanley Cup final. The Sharks are looking for that elusive championship that they came so close to achieving in 2016. The hope is Nyquist adds enough depth to their forward lineup to push them through to the final round.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. They have gone 23-8-5 in home games. San Jose ranks third in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Red Wings are 13-20-5 in road games. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Andreas Athanasiou leads them with 28 total goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, San Jose won 5-3. Joe Pavelski scored a team-high three goals for the Sharks in the victory.

