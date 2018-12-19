Here are all 18 new members of Eastern Michigan's football program

YPSILANTI, Mich - With National Signing Day in full swing, high school seniors are signing their letter of intent to continue their playing career at a variety of colleges.

Eastern Michigan University, coming off a 7-5 season and a birth in their second bowl game in three years, is bringing talent from all over the country.

Here are the new commits of the Eastern Michigan Eagles:

Grant Trueman, DL, 6-3, 245 lbs

Trueman is a two-star transfer from Citrus College in Glendora, CA. Trueman joins the Eagles after receiving offers from Kent State, Old Dominion, and Tennessee Tech.

DeAnthony Ball, WR, 6-0 156 lbs

DeAnthony Ball is a three star recruit from Carver High School in Atlanta, Ga. Ball signed with the Eagles after receiving offers from Cincinnati, Appalachian State, and Arkansas State.

Corry Thomas Jr., CB, 5-9, 160 lbs

Corry Thomas is a two-star recruit from Westlake High School and a native of River Rouge, MI. Thomas chose the Eagles after receiving offers from Indiana, Western Michigan, Toledo, and Bowling Green.

Kendrick Nowling, DB, 6-1, 195 lbs

Kendrick Nowling is a two-star recruit coming out of Marist High School and a native of Chicago, IL. Nowling is headed to Eastern as the No. 60 DB in Illinois

Darius Boone, RB, 5-11, 190 lbs

Darius Boone is a three-star recruit from Union High School in Tulsa, OK. Boone is headed up north after also receiving offers from Iowa State and Tulsa. Boone is listed as the No. 99 RB in the country and No. 18 RB in Oklahoma.

Brandon Burks, LB, 6-2, 235 lbs

Brandon Burks is a three-star transfer out of Butler Community College and a native of Pickerington, OH. Burks is transferring as the No. 15 OLB and the No. 49 player out of Ohio.

Richard Bates, OG, 6-3, 300 lbs.

Richard Bates is a two-star transfer joining the Eagles out of Independence C.C. and a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Bates is transferring up north ranked as the No. 26 OG in the country and No. 69 player in Louisiana.

Kempton Shine, DB, 5-11, 175 lbs

Kempton Shine comes to Eastern Michigan as a two-star recruit out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, IL. Shine is ranked as the No. 61 player in Illinois and No. 260 CB in the country. Shine committed to Eastern Michigan after also receiving offers from Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and South Dakota State

Jimi McAdams, OL, 6-5, 295 lbs

Jimi McAdams is a three-star recruit out of Padua Franciscan in Cleveland, OH. McAdams is ranked as the No. 110 OL in the country and No. 72 player out of Ohio. McAdams committed to Eastern after also receiving offers from Cincinnati, Ball State, Akron, and Bowling Green.

Bryson Cannon, TE, 6-3, 230 lbs

Bryson Cannon joining the Eagles as a three-star transfer from Independence C.C. and a native of Irmo, SC. Ranked as the No. 11 TE in the country and the No. 58 player in South Carolina, Cannon committed to Eastern after also receiving offers from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, East Carolina and Abilene Christian.

Brock Jordan, C, 6-3, 275 lbs

Brock Jordan is a two-star recruit out of Okemos High School in Okemos, MI. Ranked as the No. 34 center in the country and No. 63 player out of Michigan, Jordan committed to Eastern after also receiving offers from Duquesne, Morgan State, and Northwood University.

Aaron Hamilton, DT, 6-2, 280 lbs

Aaron Hamilton is a two-star recruit out of Johns Creek High School and a native of Atlanta, GA. Ranked as the No. 152 DT in the country, Hamilton committed to Eastern Michigan after also receiving offers from Air Force, Army, Ball State and Southeast Missouri State.

Charles Brown, LB, 6-1, 220 lbs

Charles Brown joins Eastern Michigan University out of Harford Tech and a native of Bel Air, MD.

DeZaun Brooks, DE, 6-3, 230 lbs

DeZaun Brooks is joining Eastern Michigan as a two-star recruit out of Lawrence Central and a native of Indianapolis, IN. Ranked as the No. 38 player in Illinois and the No. 138 DE in the country, Brooks committed to Eastern after also receiving offers to play at Holy Cross.

Alex Merritt, DL, 6-3, 260 lbs

Alex Merritt joins th Eagles as a three-star recruit out of Archbishop Moeller and a native of Cincinnati, OH. Formerly ranked as the No. 123 OG in the country, Merritt made the switch to defense and committed to Eastern after also receiving offers to play at Harvard, Air Force, Ball State and Bowling Green.

Will Racely, OL, 6-4, 295 lbs

Will Racely joins the Eagles as a three star recruit out of Flushing High School in Flushing, MI. Ranked as the No. 130 OG in the country and the No. 58 player in Michigan. Racely committed to Eastern over offers from Air Force, Akron, Dartmouth, Cornell and other schools.

Mark Lee Jr., DB, 6-1, 170 lbs

Mark Lee Jr. joins the Eagles as a three-star recruit out of Northland High School and a native of Columbus, OH. Ranked as the No. 225 CB in the country and the No. 84 player out of Ohio, Lee committed to Eastern over offers from Ball State, Davenport, Buffalo and Kent State.

Korey Hernandez, DB, 6-0, 175 lbs

Kory Hernandez joins the Eagles as a two-star transfer out of Iowa Western C.C. and a native of Decatur, GA. Ranked as the No. 41 CB in the country, Hernandez committed to Eastern over Chattanooga, Grambling State, Kennesaw State and Samford.