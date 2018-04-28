Here is the full schedule for the Detroit Pride women's tackle football team

CTE has been most commonly found in professional athletes participating in American football, boxing, professional wrestling and other contact sports.

DETROIT - The Detroit Pride women's tackle football team returned home last weekend and will have another home game this weekend. But after this weekend, the team won't return home until June.

In case you don't know, the Detroit Pride are a part of the United States Women's Football League (USWFL) and is a full-contact football league. The team was founded in 2014, according to the team's Facebook page.

The Detroit Pride have six games remaining in their season -- three at home and three on the road. Home games for the team are played at Detroit Collegiate Preparatory Academy at Northwestern.

Here is the team's remaining schedule:

April 28 -- Tennessee @ Pride

May 5 -- Pride @ Hampton RDS

May 19 -- Pride @ Capitol City

June 2 -- Pride @ Tennessee

June 9 -- Capitol Cities @ Pride

June 16 -- Houston @ Pride

For tickets, season passes and more, send an inquiry to info@detroitpridefootball.com.

