Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings released their 2018-19 preseason schedule Friday.
The Red Wings will open exhibition play Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.
Here's the full preseason schedule:
- Sept. 19 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Detroit
- Sept. 20 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit
- Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit
- Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh
- Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago
- Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston
- Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto
- Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit
That's two games against the Penguins, two against the Blackhawks, two against the Bruins and two against the Maple Leafs.
