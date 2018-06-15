Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings prepares to take the faceoff against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings released their 2018-19 preseason schedule Friday.

The Red Wings will open exhibition play Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Here's the full preseason schedule:

Sept. 19 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Detroit

Sept. 20 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit

Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit

Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh

Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago

Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit

That's two games against the Penguins, two against the Blackhawks, two against the Bruins and two against the Maple Leafs.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.