Here's a look at the new Detroit Pistons 'Motor City' jersey

The Detroit Pistons have released a new alternate jersey.

The Pistons first started wearing their "Motor City" edition jersey a couple of seasons ago.

Now, the team is releasing a new design for the alternative edition. ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted a "first look" at the jersey. It features a darker base color with vertical stripes down the center.

The Pistons did confirm the news shortly after Rovell's tweet. The jersey will debut on Nov. 23 against the Houston Rockets.

"Our new black City Edition jerseys are based on inspiration from automotive culture and the hard-nosed mentality of Detroit," the Pistons tweeted.

On-court debut November 23!

