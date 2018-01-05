Here's who the Detroit Lions have interviewed for their open head coaching job (so far)

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood and General Manager Bob Quinn watch the warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 2017 at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions continue to search for their new head coach.

The team has completed several interviews this week with potential replacements - and more are scheduled for this weekend.

Here's a look at who the Lions have already interviewed:

Teryl Austin

Austin served as Lions defensive coordinator under Jim Caldwell, leading a No. 2 ranked defense in 2014 and solid defensive rankings since then.

Austin has been considered a head coaching candidate around the league for the last few years, but hasn't landed a gig yet.

Austin is also reportedly looking at taking the same defensive job with the Bengals.

Jim Bob Cooter

The Lions offensive coordinator under Caldwell is credited with improving the play of Matthew Stafford, but it's unclear if Cooter is considered a real head coaching candidate just yet.

Cooter's relationship with Stafford is a big bonus for his chances - but he probably has a better chance of keeping his coordinator job than actually being hired as head coach.

Mike Vrabel

The Houston Texans defensive coordinator is a hot coaching prospect in the league at only 42-years-old.

Vrabel, a former Pro Bowl linebacker for the New England Patriots, started coaching in 2014, and is quite familiar with Lions general manager Bob Quinn - a former Patriots man himself.

"Mike is a great leader, good knowledge of the National Football League. I wish him the best ... But we would love to have him back here,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said on Vrabel.

Vrabel is a legit coaching candidate for the Lions - and for any other team looking for a head coach.

Winston Moss

Moss is a seasoned coach who has spent the better part of a decade with the Green Bay Packers. Currently, Moss is an assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Packers.

Moss would bring an NFC North familiarity to the team who has helped coach a Super Bowl winning defense.

As far as if Moss has a chance at getting the Lions gig - it's a bit unclear.

Pat Shurmur

Shurmur is an interesting candidate for the Lions. Shurmur serves as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota, credited with turning a stagnant offense into one of the NFL's best this year.

Shurmur has deep Michigan ties, growing up in Ann Arbor, attending Divine Child and playing for the Michigan State Spartans.

Shurmur did have a brief head coaching stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012.

He's a fairly legit candidate to get the Lions job, but not the favorite.

Here's a look at who they are expected to interview:

New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia

Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Patricia would interview for the Lions job with the obvious ties to former Patriots personnel guy Bob Quinn.

Patricia is expected to be interviewed this weekend while the Patriots enjoy a first-round bye week.

Patricia hasn't had groundbreaking numbers as a defensive coach, but they have been solid with the Patriots. Former Patriots coordinators becoming head coaches hasn't been a sure-fire success in the NFL, but Patricia looks to be in line for a job somewhere - even if it's not in Detroit.

It's also worth noting that Patricia is reportedly going to interview with the Giants and Cardinals, along with the Lions.

Despite that, most believe Patricia is the favorite to land the Lions job.

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Wilks is in only his first season as Panthers DC, but the team's huge rebound from last season has teams thinking he could be their guy.

Wilks is drawing interest from the Bears, Colts, Giants and Lions.

Wilks has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, where he was the defensive backs coach in Chicago.

