Here's who the Detroit Lions will play in 2018

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are in the midst of a coaching change after missing the playoffs this season.

While fans will be watching the coaching search and preparing for the NFL Draft (Lions have No. 20 pick!), let's take a look at next season.

We don't know the full details of the schedule for 2018, but we do know who the team will be playing and where.

Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota - the Lions will also travel to San Francisco, Arizona, Dallas, Miami and Buffalo.

The Lions will host Los Angeles (Rams), Seattle, Carolina, the New York Jets and New England.

The Dallas and Carolina intraconference games were determined by their finish in the NFC East and NFC South.

In 2017, the Lions swept the Bears and Packers, splitting the series with the Vikings. Detroit finished the season 9-7.

