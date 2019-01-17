Here's how new Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell's offense ranked with Seattle

Darrell Bevell congratulates Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 6, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have their new offensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Darrell Bevell on Wednesday to replace Jim Bob Cooter. Bevell was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.

The Lions hired Bevell as their new offensive coordinator in a move Detroit hopes will help the team rebound after a disappointing year.

Although Bevell was part of a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, he also infamously called for a pass at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the following year’s Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler of New England intercepted it , costing Seattle a chance at a second straight title.

Here's how Seattle's offense ranked with Bevell:

2011: 23rd in points per game, 11th in rushing touchdowns, 21st in rushing yards per game

2012: 9th in points per game, 9th in rushing touchdowns, 3rd in rushing yards per game, 27th in passing yards per game

2013: 9th in points per game, 14th in rushing touchdowns, 4th in rushing yards per game, 26th in passing yards per game

2014: 10th in points per game, 1st in rushing touchdowns, 1st in rushing yards per game, 27th in passing yards per game

2015: 4th in points per game, 18th in rushing touchdowns, 3rd in rushing yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game

2016: 18th in points per game, 18th in rushing touchdowns, 25th in rushing yards per game, 10th in passing yards per game

2017: 11th in points per game, 31st in rushing touchdowns, 23rd in rushing yards per game, 14th in passing yards

Only two teams in the NFC scored fewer points than Detroit’s 324 this season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford fell short of 4,000 yards passing for the first time since his injury-filled 2010 campaign.

Bevell was fired by Seattle in a coaching shakeup following the 2017 season, after the Seahawks went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.