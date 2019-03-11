Here's the 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

Michigan State (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) has been down two top players in Nick Ward and Joshua Langford because of injuries.
Yet Cassius Winston and the Spartans keep winning, beating seventh-ranked Michigan on Saturday to sweep the Wolverines.
That put them in a tie with the Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4), who lost at Minnesota earlier in the week to squander a shot at the outright crown.
It marked the first time the Big Ten had a tie at the top since Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State did it in 2012.
Here's a look at the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket:
