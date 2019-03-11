Here's the 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Izzo and Beilein are friendly rivals, whose…

Michigan State (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) has been down two top players in Nick Ward and Joshua Langford because of injuries.

Yet Cassius Winston and the Spartans keep winning, beating seventh-ranked Michigan on Saturday to sweep the Wolverines.

That put them in a tie with the Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4), who lost at Minnesota earlier in the week to squander a shot at the outright crown.

It marked the first time the Big Ten had a tie at the top since Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State did it in 2012.

Here's a look at the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket:

