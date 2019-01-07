Here's what's on the Red Wings schedule rest of January

If you're following the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings season, here's what to watch for in January:

Green, DeKeyser expected to return

The Red Wings may be a very long shot for the playoffs this spring, but getting back two of their top defensemen will at least help them stay more competitive.

Mike Green has been out of the lineup since early December. He is on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury and will likely be out until the middle of January.

Dan DeKeyser has been out of the lineup for weeks. He is on the injured reserve list with a hand injury and was expected to miss four-to-six weeks, which would have him returning sometime in January.

Meanwhile, defenseman Trevor Daley is out of the lineup with a broken foot. He's not expected to return any time soon.

Trades?

If the Red Wings are sellers ahead of this winter's NHL trade deadline (Feb. 25), then perhaps something could happen this month. Forward Gustav Nyquist and goalie Jimmy Howard are the two names making trade rumor lists.

Nyquist's contract is up at the end of the season and he is no longer under a no-trade clause. The 29-year-old winger has 36 points in 44 games played this season. He could attract a contender looking for scoring depth.

Howard, 34, is also in a contract year. The Red Wings reportedly want nothing short of a first-round pick for the veteran goalie. With a .917 SV% this season, Howard might be worth it for a contender with goalie troubles.

Here's the January game schedule:

Jan. 8, 2019 vs. Montreal (7:30 p.m.) Jan. 11, 2019 @ Winnipeg (8 p.m.) Jan. 12, 2019 @ Minnesota (8 p.m.) Jan. 15, 2019 vs. Anaheim (7:30 p.m.) Jan. 18, 2019 @ Calgary (9 p.m.) Jan. 20, 2019 @ Vancouver (4 p.m.) Jan. 22, 2019 @ Edmonton (9 p.m.)

The Red Wings will get a 10-day break for the NHL All-Star Game festivities between Jan. 22 and Feb. 1 when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

