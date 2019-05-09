High School football practices to see less hitting in Michigan

The Michigan High School Athletic Association voted this week to reduce the amount of full-contact football practices.

The new rule reduces the maximum amount of full contact practice from 90 minutes to 30 minutes per week.

The rules were suggested by Practice Like Pros, an organization working to reduce youth football injuries.

