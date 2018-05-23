2018 NHL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game 7: Live updates, score

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning defends against Jakub Vrana #13 of the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena…

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals will battle in a deciding Game 7 for a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. Follow live updates here.

Here's what you need to know about Game 7:

When: May 23, 2018

Time: 8 p.m.

TV info: NBC Sports

Streaming: NBC Sports App

The Eastern Conference finals saw the Capitals jump out to a 2-0 lead before the Lightning won the next three games. With their backs against the wall, Washington needed a Game 6 home ice win to force the decisive Game 7.

A victory Wednesday night by the Lightning means the Final will start Monday in Tampa. However, a Washington win means the series would start in Vegas.

The Lightning are playing in an Eastern Conference finals Game 7 for the third time in the past four years, beating the New York Rangers in 2015 but falling to the Penguins the following year.

Follow live game and score updates for Tampa Bay vs. Washington in Game 7 below:

