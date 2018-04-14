LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins in Game 2

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle for control of the puck during the second period of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD…

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to even up their opening round series with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Bruins grabbed an authoritative 5-1 win in Game 1 despite what appeared to be an evenly-matched game. The Leafs and Bruins battled back and forth for much of the game until penalties caught up to the Leafs. Boston was able to pull ahead and put Toronto away by the time the 3rd period was underway.

GAME TIME: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for three games Friday for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels during Game 1. Kadri was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct midway through the third period Thursday night.

That means the Leafs will have to be without one of their top forwards as they try to even the series before heading home to Toronto for Game 3.

Follow live game updates right here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.