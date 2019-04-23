Maple Leafs vs. Bruins in Game 7: Follow live game score updates here

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores a penalty on Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins on April 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will meet in a playoff elimination game Tuesday night for the third time since 2013.

Boston won those other two Game 7s against Toronto in 2013 and in 2018, both in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Tuesday night's game will be played in front of the Bruins' home crowd.

Game time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV: NBCSN, NESN

The Leafs had a chance to close out this series in Game 6 on Sunday, but Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Bruins won, 4-2, sending the series back to Boston.

"It is what is now," Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. "We've still got a good chance to win this series. That's what our focus is on now. It's over with now. Obviously we'd love to get it done today. It's not the case."

The Maple Leafs have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

Follow live game score updates here:

