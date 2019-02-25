NHL Trade Deadline 2019: Detroit Red Wings rumor mill

The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday and the Detroit Red Wings have been busy.
The Red Wings have already completed multiple trades ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline, but they may not be done.
Here are some of the recent Red Wings headlines:
- Red Wings trade Gustav Nyquist to Sharks for 2 picks
- Red Wings trade D Nick Jensen to Capitals for prospect, 2nd-round pick
- NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings trade Howard on Monday?
- Red Wings GM Holland waiting until final moments of trade deadline
- READ BACK: Red Wings want 1st-round pick for Jimmy Howard
- RELATED: Should Red Wings trade Andreas Athanasiou?
Follow the latest Red Wings trade rumors and news below:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.