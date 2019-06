BOSTON - Wednesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues will determine the 2019 Stanley Cup champions.

The Bruins will take on the Blues at home at 8 p.m. in Game 7.

It will be the first Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 since 2011.

