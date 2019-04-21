Home court, return of Griffin doesn't help Pistons in 119-103 Game 3 loss to Bucks

Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Pistons might have played the first playoff game in Little Caesars Arena history on Saturday, but winning their first playoff game in over a decade will have to wait at least until Monday.

A sellout crowd and the return of the leading scorer Blake Griffin wasn’t enough to help the Pistons close the gap with the Milwaukee Bucks, who for the third straight game routed the Pistons, this time 119-103 in Game 3 of a first round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Bucks took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can close the series out with a win in Game 4 at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have lost 13 straight playoff games dating back to 2008 and there aren’t many signs they’ll be able to end that drought and prevent a sweep.

Battling a sore knee that kept him out of the first two games, Griffin managed to score a game-high 27 points, but it didn’t matter.

Milwaukee still scored at will, taking a 67-54 lead at halftime and a 100-78 lead after three quarters.

The Bucks are now 7-0 this season against the Pistons, with the average margin of victory being 19 points.

