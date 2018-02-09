If Red Wings are serious about playoff push, this Islanders game is must-win

Henrik Zetterberg of the Detroit Red Wings looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on December 2, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 10-1. (Photo by…

DETROIT - If the Detroit Red Wings have any final hopes of making a push for the playoffs this year, then Friday night's game against the New York Islanders is a must-win.

And it can't be an overtime or shootout win. It has to be a win in regulation. The Islanders are knocking on the door to the Wild Card spot with 58 points (55 games played) while the Red Wings have 50 points (52 games played).

Previous matchup: Dec. 19 in New York -- Islanders 6, Red Wings 3

Here's a look at the race for the Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference:

IN: Philadelphia Flyers -- 61 points, 54 games played

-- 61 points, 54 games played IN: Columbus Blue Jackets -- 58 points, 53 games played

-- 58 points, 53 games played New York Islanders -- 58 points, 55 games played

Carolina Hurricanes -- 57 points, 54 games played

New York Rangers -- 55 points, 54 games played

Florida Panthers -- 52 points, 51 games played

Detroit Red Wings -- 50 points, 52 games played

Montreal Canadiens -- 50 points, 54 games played

The Red Wings' 3-2 loss on Saturday at Florida (that one where Petr Mrazek thought he was interfered with during the game-winning goal in the final seconds of regulation) is looking more and more devastating. And the 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Jan. 23 also hurts pretty bad.

The word around the league is Detroit should be selling before the trade deadline later this month. However, some would argue this team is just a three-game winning streak away from making a Cinderella-story push for the post season, and who doesn't like Cinderella stories?

RELATED: Mike Green going back to Capitals? Ovechkin thinks it would be nice

If the Red Wings lose Friday night, forget it. The season likely is all but over and selling, selling, selling will be the story.

After the Panthers, Detroit has to run the gauntlet:

Sunday @ Washington

Tuesday vs. Anaheim

Thursday @ Tampa

Saturday @ Nashville

Sunday vs. Toronto

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.