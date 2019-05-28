Incredible week for top Detroit Tigers pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning

DETROIT - The last seven days have been incredibly impressive for the top two prospects in the Detroit Tigers' organization: Casey Mize and Matt Manning.

From May 20 through Monday, the pair made a combined four starts for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

Mize, the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball and No. 6 overall prospect, twirled eight shutout innings Sunday, allowing just four hits and two walks.

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize throws a bullpen during spring training. (WDIV)

He pitched six shutout innings May 20, allowing just three hits and a walk. In the last two starts combined, Mize has allowed just 10 of 49 batters to reach base while allowing no runs and striking out 12.

Mize generated 15 swinging strikes in each of the last two outings.

Manning is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 48 in all of baseball. He held the Bowie Baysox to one run in six innings Monday while striking out seven.

In his May 21 start, Manning threw 6.2 shutout innings while striking out 10 batters and allowing two hits and two walks.

Overall, Manning has struck out 17 batters in 12.2 innings over his last two starts, allowing one run on six hits and three walks. He's generated an impressive 35 swinging strikes over that span.

Pitcher Matt Manning of the Detroit Tigers and the U.S. Team works the fourth inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mize and Manning have both been very consistent in the minors this season, only having one bad start apiece.

Mize owns a 0.97 ERA, 0.572 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 starts -- four with Single-A Lakeland and six with Double-A Erie.

Manning owns a 2.10 ERA, 0.833 WHIP and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 starts -- all with Double-A Erie.

Some of the other pitching prospects in the Tigers' organization are struggling, and there's no offense to speak of at any level, but Mize and Manning look like two top-of-the-rotation starters, so fans have some hope for the future.

