Is it time to start taking Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd seriously?

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd put on another strong performance Thursday in the team's win over Seattle, striking out a career-high nine batters while allowing just two runs over six innings.

It was just one more impressive showing for Boyd, whose hot start is pacing an otherwise mediocre Tigers rotation. The question is, how much longer can it be brushed off as a hot start?

Breakout season?

Boyd is now eight starts into the 2018 season. Only 39 pitchers in all of baseball made more than 30 starts last season, so at the very least, he's already made 25 percent of his appearances. We're approaching the stretch in which hot starts turn into breakout seasons.

Should we believe in Boyd? So far this season, five of his eight starts have been excellent, seven have been solid and none have been disastrous. He's gone at least six innings in every start but one, which is becoming more of a rarity in today's era of shorter outings and bullpen specialists.

Detroit Tigers SP Matt Boyd. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Boyd is 27 years old, so it's the most likely time for him to enjoy a breakout year. Sure, his final numbers haven't looked good during his brief MLB career, but there were signs that he could be the pitcher we've seen so far in 2018.

But in the past, disastrous outings masked whatever encouraging signs Boyd showed. For example, last season Boyd made eight starts of fewer than five innings and six starts of at least five earned runs. Those outings are lethal to overall season stats.

This season, he's only gone fewer than six innings once and never allowed more than four earned runs.

Reasons for skepticism

There are reasons Boyd wasn't an elite prospect coming up through the minor leagues, and some of those same reasons have caused skepticism about his early success.

The most glaring issue is Boyd's home run to fly ball ratio, which is the percentage of fly balls a pitcher allows that turn into home runs. On average, pitchers will allow homers on about 10 percent of fly balls.

Boyd has actually been below average in terms of limiting home runs early in his MLB career. For his career, Boyd owns an 11.9 percent HR/FB ratio, and last season, he improved to 10.6 percent.

Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd reacts after giving up his second -- and final -- run of the game against the Mariners on May 17, 2018. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

This year, it's plummeted to 4.6 percent. That's great, right? Yes, but it's also not sustainable. Boyd's HR/FB ratio could double by season's end and it would still be, by far, his best ever.

What makes this even more concerning is that Boyd has become more of a fly ball pitcher this season. Nearly 48 percent of the balls in play against Boyd have been fly balls, and only 32.4 percent have been on the ground. That's part of the reason opponents are only hitting .213 against Boyd this season, but it makes his home run prevention look even flukier.

In terms of earned run average, Boyd is having an excellent season at 3.19. His fielding independent pitching (FIP), which grades a pitcher based on home runs, strikeouts and walks, is an impressive 3.25. But his expected FIP (xFIP), which shows what a pitcher's FIP would be if they gave up an MLB average 10.5 percent HR/FB rate, is a much less exciting 4.64.

In other words, if Boyd continues to limit home runs, he will be a very good pitcher. If he regresses to league average in that area, a rough stretch is coming.

Reasons for optimism

Even though some of the underlying numbers suggest doom and gloom for Boyd, there are just as many reasons to believe he's made meaningful changes that he can sustain.

Most importantly, Boyd is getting more swings and misses in May. After striking out 14 batters in 23 innings in April, Boyd has racked up 27 whiffs in 25 innings this month.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Boyd got good results in April, allowing just seven runs in 23 innings, but his stuff wasn't electric. He got just 39 swinging strikes in four outings and never got more than 11 in a game. Over his last two starts, Boyd has induced 29 swinging strikes against the Mariners.

In the past, Boyd simply hasn't had an out pitch he could go to in a jam, but this season, he's gotten his strikeout rate above 7.5 batters per nine innings, which has helped him avoid big innings.

Boyd has paired the strikeout bump with a career-low walk rate, which is why his ERA and FIP are now almost identical. Strikeouts and walks are two of the outcomes a pitcher can truly control, and Boyd is starting to do both well.

He's also inducing more weak contact this season, which helped him get through April with such a low strikeout rate. Batters are making weak contact on 24.1 percent of balls in play against Boyd, which is up 3.1 percent from last season.

His hard-hit and medium-hit rate are both down slightly, but not significantly. His combination of weak contact and fly balls, however, is why Boyd's batting average on balls in play (BABIP) against isn't entirely unsustainable at .261.

What to expect

MLB pitchers go through ups and downs throughout the course of the season, and that's why it's hard to trust what Boyd is doing, even though it's been so impressive.

Since his turnaround has come at the beginning of the season, it's hard to tell whether it's just a hot start, or if he made significant changes during the offseason to become a better pitcher. We won't know for sure until much deeper into the summer.

But right now, Boyd is the 20th most valuable starting pitcher in baseball, according to WAR, and ranks among the top 30 in both ERA and WHIP. He's been an ace so far. The question is whether it will continue.

Boyd is flashing some of the tools it takes to become a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher: a good strikeout-to-walk ratio and the ability to induce weak contact. If those trends continue, and he keeps the ball in the park at an elite rate, Boyd will be an important part of the Tigers' future.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.