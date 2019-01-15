MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 03: Josh Smith #6 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a play during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on December 3, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's 2019 and the Detroit Pistons are still paying Josh Smith.

That's right, Josh Smith was waved at the end of 2014, and the Pistons are STILL paying the man. I guess you can't knock the hustle.

The former NBA star signed with Detroit back in 2013 on a reported four-year, $54 million deal. In his first season with Detroit, Smith averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Smith's numbers and attitude started to take a turn the next season, leading to his inevitable release in Dec. 2014. The Pistons would assume the remaining cost of his contract.

The Pistons opted to use the stretch provision to release Smith, taking the remaining years on his contract and multiplying it by two. So, the two years (about $27 million) that was left on his deal became $5.3 million paid out over five years.

The Pistons are due to pay Smith $5.3 million this year and next year, which is a lot for a team with extremely limited cap space and big contracts (Drummond, Griffin, Jackson) already on the books.

Smith would go on to have stinits with the Rockets, Clippers and a team in China.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.