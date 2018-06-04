It's officially been 10 years since a Detroit sports team won a championship

PITTSBURGH - JUNE 04: The Detroit Red Wings pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in game six of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena on June 4, 2008 in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania. The Red…

DETROIT - June 4 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings winning their 11th Stanley Cup. It's also the 10-year anniversary of the last Detroit sports triumph.

It was on June 4, 2008 that the Detroit Red Wings, led by Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk, Henrick Zetterberg and goalies Dominik Hašek and Chris Osgood, beat the Penguins to win the Stanely Cup.

The Red Wings lost to the Penguins in the finals the following year. Since then, no professional Detroit team has claimed a championship trophy.

The Pistons have struggled to even make the playoffs since 2008, let alone win a championship.

The Tigers had chances, but couldn't finish the job, even after winning the American League in 2012 before being swept by the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

The Lions are, well, the Lions. They haven't ever played in a Super Bowl and haven't won a playoff game since 1991.

Which Detroit team do you think will be next to win a championship?

