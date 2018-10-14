Jack Hughes impressive despite Team USA's 7-1 loss to Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Jack Hughes was on display Saturday afternoon at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth despite a lopsided 7-1 victory for the University of Minnesota.

Hughes dazzled, showing off his vision and speed up and down the ice. He assisted on that lone goal for his U.S. National Under-18 Team. The 17-year-old looked strong against a seasoned college team despite not putting up more points as he did the night before against the University of Michigan. He scored a goal and two assists Friday night in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, Detroit Red Wings General Manager Ken Holland was in attendance, along with a handful of other scouts. Hughes should be happy with his performance overall. Although, there was one goal he could have helped prevent had he backchecked harder.

The scouts may forgive him for that, as it was at the end of shift, too. And there was a lot of other talented players to watch on both sides, too, not just Hughes. One such is Hughes' teammate, Judd Caulfield, who scored that goal. Caulfield played a fast, physical game as he made his presence known each shift.

For Minnesota, Rem Pitlick put on a show. He scored a beautiful bar-down goal at blazing speed on a breakaway, assisted on another goal and even potted one shorthanded. Pitlick, 21, is in his third season with Minnesota. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 3rd round in 2016.

Most of the game was back-and-forth hockey with some sloppy neutral zone turnovers for both teams. But Minnesota eventually wore down the younger Team USA. Maybe the night in Ann Arbor took too much out of them for a turnaround day game.

