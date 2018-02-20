Jared Coreau is back with Red Wings for another chance after Mrazek trade

Jared Coreau warms up prior to the start of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 17, 2016 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Goalie Jared Coreau is getting another chance to prove himself at the NHL level after the Detroit Red Wings traded away Petr Mrazek.

Coreau, 26, played 14 games with the Red Wings in 2016-17. He was filling in when both Mrazek and Jimmy Howard were out with injuries at different points in the season. During that short stint with the Wings, Coreau managed 5 wins, a 3.46 GAA and .887 SV%. He went on a five-game winning streak in January 2017.

Coreau's last game between the pipes for Detroit was March 8 in Boston where he allowed 3 goals in 8 shots and was pulled in the 1st period.

The Northern Michigan University product stands an imposing 6 feet 6 inches tall. After the past season the Red Wings sent him back down to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins where he has played 36 games this season (20 wins, 2.47 GAA, .916 SV%).

Starting with Mrazek, the Red Wings are selling off contracts ahead of the Feb. 26 NHL trade deadline. That means if things go his way, Coreau has the opportunity to try to win himself a contract in the big league.

RELATED: Mike Green going back to Capitals? Ovechkin thinks it would be nice

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.