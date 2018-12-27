Jim Caldwell could complete rare feat: Getting NFL head coaching job after leaving Lions

Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Most coaches who leave the Detroit Lions never get another shot.

By most, we mean, pretty much all. The only real exception is Dick Jauron, who was only an interim head coach in Detroit, who was hired by the Buffalo Bills as head coach after leaving.

Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell is rumored to be interviewing for several job openings, including in Green Bay, following the firing of long time head coach Mike McCarthy.

If Caldwell lands another head coaching job, he'd be the first non-interim coach to do it after leaving the Lions.

Every Lions head coach in the Super Bowl era has failed to land another head coaching job in the NFL. Some have landed jobs in the Canadian Football League.

Bobby Ross coached at Army after leaving Detroit. Others joined coaching staffs as coordinators, like Rod Marinelli, Jim Schwartz and Marty Mornhinweg.

It's worth noting that Schwartz and Mornhinweg could have probably landed a second head coaching job, but decided to remain as successful coordinators.

