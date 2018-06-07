June 7, 1997: Red Wings snap 42-year Stanley Cup drought

7 Jun 1997: Center Sergei Fedorov of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with the Stanley Cup after a playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won the game, 2-1. Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

DETROIT - It's been 21 years since the Detroit Red Wings broke their 42-year-old Stanley Cup drought.

On June 7, 1997 the Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers, sweeping them 4-0 in the championship series. Captain Steve Yzerman hoisted the Cup in front of an elated Joe Louis Arena crowd.

Darren McCarty scored that infamous goal in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead in Game 4. His highlight reel goal stood up as the game winner.

It feels like just yesterday. Somehow it was 21 years ago, when we were singing "I Want Stanley" to the point where one of my friends thought those were the original lyrics to the song -- that someone wrote that song with the word "Stanley" in it for the Red Wings that year.

